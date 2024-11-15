Caring Brit makes sure Santa returns to Malaga children's home again this Christmas This is the fourth year that Johanna Grey has organised the appeal to make sure that all the children can enjoy the festive period

TONY BRYANT Friday, 15 November 2024, 12:57

A kind-hearted Mijas resident has organised another Christmas appeal to ensure that all the youngsters at the Ciudad de los Niños children's home in Malaga receive presents again this year.

Briton Johanna Grey first visited the home in 2021 to deliver advent calendars to around 50 children and she found the experience extremely upsetting. Along with the support of her friend, Eva Brown Tislova, Grey launched an appeal that raised more than 6,500 euros, which was used to purchase the children a Christmas box consisting of a 40-euro gift voucher, toiletries, clothes and chocolate: she has since continued to organise the appeal. The excess money she raises is used to take the children on excursions and trips, which have included visits to the Mayan Monkey chocolate factory in Mijas, Selwo Adventure park and the Sierra Naveda.

Once again, the appeal is boosted by the Fuengirola branches of Overseas Supermarkets' Tesco and Iceland, which are donating advent calendars, selection boxes, sweets and soft drinks.

Grey, who has set up a GoFundMe page, said that helping these children each year has been "truly life-changing".

"This appeal will show these children that they are remembered, valued and loved. Every contribution helps create moments of happiness for these deserving children," she said.