'Calima' dust from the Sahara desert will mark parts of Malaga and the Costa del Sol with muddy showers on Saturday

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 18:46

After a few weeks of almost summer-like days, a 'Dana' weather system - an upper-level isolated depression - over Spain is going to change the situation and bring instability to Malaga province this weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected, as confirmed by Aemet, the Spanish state weather centre, which has raised the probability of downpours to 100% in Antequera and very close to this maximum level in the Ronda area. In addition, showers are also very likely in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol in the morning, which in inland areas will extend into the afternoon.

In addition, this 'Dana' will be accompanied by 'calima' haze. Aemet forecasts the entry of Saharan dust in suspension in the atmosphere from today (Friday) onwards, especially in the eastern part of the region. Although an alarming concentration is not expected, any rain will fall in the form of 'mud' in many areas.

In the Serranía de Ronda and western Costa del Sol the amount of rainfall expected is low, between 5 and 10mm; as in the Guadalhorce valley. And smaller amounts will fall in Malaga city, on the Costa del Sol and Axarquia, from 2 to 5mm, according to data provided by José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology and head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning).

The arrival of the Dana will also bring with it a slight drop in temperatures, with highs of 28C in the case of Malaga and the Costa del Sol during the weekend, and 25 degrees inland.