Two young men 'stabbed by gang of youths' in Torremolinos alleyway

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 09:37

Spain's National Police force is investigating a double stabbing incident that happened in an alleyway in Torremolinos at the weekend. Two young men, aged 19 and 26, have been admitted to hospital with several stab wounds after being set upon by unknown assailants, who attacked them for no reason, according to the victims' version of events.

The incident happened at around seven o'clock in the morning on Sunday 14 April in a small street in the Bajondillo area. The two young men, who were walking together, told police that they came across a group of four or five youths who they did not know and who started attacking them without saying a word.

One of the victims was stabbed in the buttock and in the side, while his friend suffered the most serious injury. According to sources close to the case, he was admitted to hospital with a 20-centimetre stab wound also to his side.

The case has been taken over by the force's UDEV specialised and violent crime at Torremolinos police station, which has started by combing the area in search of security cameras that could have captured what happened or at least recorded the alleged attackers as they fled the scene. At the moment no one has been arrested.

The double stabbing in Torremolinos was the latest episode of a black weekend on the coast, with one murder and another attempted murder. On Saturday evening, at around 7.50pm, a man found the body of his flatmate in Fuengirola with several injuries that showed evidence of a violent death.

The victim, a 39 year old Spanish citizen, had been hit on the back of the head, presumably with a golf club. No one has been arrested for the crime, which is being investigated by Fuengirola police.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, a 34-year-old man of Albanian origin was shot several times while he was in a restaurant in the Guadalmina shopping centre in Marbella. This is the sixth shooting in the Costa del Sol town in just a month and a half. This latest incident happened just 48 hours after police announced the 'Marbella Plan' to reinforce security against organised crime and other anti-social behaviour.