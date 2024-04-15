Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police investigate golf club death on the Costa del Sol
Crime

Police investigate golf club death on the Costa del Sol

The victim, a 39-year-old man, had suffered several blows to the back of the head with the alleged murder weapon

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 15 April 2024, 09:14

Compartir

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who was found dead in Fuengirola with trauma to the back of his head. Investigations suggest that he was hit several times with a golf club.

The body was found by a flatmate of the deceased on the afternoon of Saturday 13 April in a flat in Fuengirola. The property is located just 100 metres from the town's courthouse. The person raised the alarm at 7.25pm.

Medical services and the National Police were called to the scene and confirmed that the man, a Spanish national, was dead. The officers activated the judicial protocol.

On visual inspection of the scene, there were clear signs of a violent death of a criminal nature. The victim had suffered several blows to the back of the head. The murder weapon, according to sources, was a golf club.

Traces of alcohol and narcotic substances were apparently found in the property, suggesting that a party may have been held, although this has not yet been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town launches fight to eradicate mosquitoes and cockroaches
  2. 2

    The unpublished photo of Marlon Brando on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Mijas racecourse, from jewel in the crown of sports tourism to looking like a 'war zone'
  4. 4 Fuengirola shopping centre marks 20th anniversary with series of initiatives to maintain its popularity
  5. 5 Concern on Costa del Sol at end of residency visa for wealthier foreigners spending half a million on property
  6. 6

    Golden Visas
  7. 7 Katie Lewis: 'My editor compared my book to the feeling of reading Harry Potter for the first time'
  8. 8 Marking a decade of recreating the iconic anthems of Deep Purple
  9. 9

    Cheaper than cola
  10. 10 Being overweight can affect the whole body

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad