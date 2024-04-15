Police investigate golf club death on the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 15 April 2024, 09:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who was found dead in Fuengirola with trauma to the back of his head. Investigations suggest that he was hit several times with a golf club.

The body was found by a flatmate of the deceased on the afternoon of Saturday 13 April in a flat in Fuengirola. The property is located just 100 metres from the town's courthouse. The person raised the alarm at 7.25pm.

Medical services and the National Police were called to the scene and confirmed that the man, a Spanish national, was dead. The officers activated the judicial protocol.

On visual inspection of the scene, there were clear signs of a violent death of a criminal nature. The victim had suffered several blows to the back of the head. The murder weapon, according to sources, was a golf club.

Traces of alcohol and narcotic substances were apparently found in the property, suggesting that a party may have been held, although this has not yet been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.