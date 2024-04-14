Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Investigators in the Centro Comercial de Guadalmina area.
Investigators in the Centro Comercial de Guadalmina area.
One person seriously injured after new shooting in Marbella, the sixth in recent months

The Guadalmina commercial centre was also the scene of a shooting last October when three hooded men fired several shots, hitting and injuring two people

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 14 April 2024, 09:21

The sixth shooting so far this year in Marbella and second during this month of April has been reported. This time the scene was the Guadalmina commercial centre, where one person was wounded by several gunshot wounds on Saturday evening (13 April). The victim, aged 34 and of Albanian nationality, was rushed to the Costa del Sol regional hospital in a serious condition, National Police sources confirmed.

The incident happened at 9.40pm, specifically in the Pan y Chocolate Restaurant, located at the entrance to the shopping centre of this luxury residential development in Marbella, near the A-7. National Police officers have taken charge of the ongoing investigation, with no arrests being made at the moment.

The Guadalmina commercial centre was also the scene of a shooting last October when three hooded men fired several shots, hitting and injuring two people. They then fled in what was believed to be a settling of scores incident. On that occasion, the shooting happened in broad daylight, at 12.45pm to be precise, and the assailants, after hitting the two victims, fled at high speed in a vehicle.

The new shooting last night comes just a couple of days after the launch of the 'Plan Marbella', a special National Police operation to combat organised crime and other issues, especially after the increase in shootings in recent months. Officers attached to the force's police intervention unit (UIP) and the prevention and reaction unit (UPR) sent from different police stations in eastern Andalucía, as well as dog units and aerial means, are part of this plan to reinforce security in the area.

Prior to this Saturday's shooting, Marbella has been the scene of five previous shooting clashes in recent months that have left three injured and significant damage to an establishment since February. The latest happened on 2 April, when a burst of gunfire put residents of the Los Naranjos residential development in Nueva Andalucía - where four such incidents have been recorded - on alert in the early hours of the morning.

According to a video, moments before they opened fire on the victim, there was a struggle in which two individuals tried to snatch a sports bag. Its contents remain unknown to investigators, sources close to the case told SUR.

