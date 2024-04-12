Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella police launch crime crackdown following rise in shooting incidents
Crime

The operation will involve an increase in patrols in the Costa del Sol town until October

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Marbella

Friday, 12 April 2024, 17:29

National Police are launching a crackdown dubbed 'Plan Marbella' in a bid to combat crime following a rise in shootings in the past two months.

Officers from various stations throughout eastern Andalucía, as well as police dogs and aerial resources, will be assigned to Marbella to carry out extra patrols and reinforcement. The plan, which will involve a greater uniformed police presence on the town's streets, will run until October.

"There will be increased controls on vehicles and people, with random checks at alternative times and locations to increase the surprise factor," the provincial police station said. There will be extra police where there are "crowds of people", especially in "shopping and leisure areas", although patrols will also be set up in housing estates and residential complexes to prevent burglaries.

The heads of the police in the province and in Marbella, together with the commanders who will carry out the plan.
The heads of the police in the province and in Marbella, together with the commanders who will carry out the plan.

The plan includes specific operational arrangements designed to minimise crime at the busiest time of year in the town, such as the theft of luxury watches. The police station pointed out the aim is to reduce the impact of "common and organised crime" on the public and tourism.

Although there have been no deaths, there have been at least five shooting incidents in just over a month in Marbella. The plan will be carried out in collaboration with the Marbella Local Police.

