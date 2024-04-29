Torremolinos beach triathlon 'breaks all participation records'

Tony Bryant Torremolinos ( Monday, 29 April 2024, 11:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

The sixth Triatlón Playas de Torremolinos (beach triathlon), which took place in the town on Sunday (28 April), attracted ten per cent more athletes than last year’s event, which the town hall said had “broken all participation records” since the initiative began. The triathlon attracted 334 people (225 men and 79 women), who took part in a 750-metre swim in the sea, 20.5 kilometres of cycling and 5.5 kilometres of running.

The winner of the women’s category was Czech national Julie Balcarova, who secured first place for the third successive year, while second and third trophies were taken by Bella Bayliss and Margarita Luz Fernández respectively.

Alejandro Cañas came first in the men’s category, which was also the third time for him, while Daniel Pérez came in second, and Juan José Durán in third place.

This year’s event offered new categories such as relays and couples, as well as paralympic triathletes. In addition to the nearly 70 trophies and cash prizes awarded to the winners, there was also a special prize for the club with the largest participation, which was won by the Bahía Málaga Club.

Organised by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club and the town hall, the competition is part of the XXIV triathlon circuit organised by Malaga's provincial authority.

Swimmers in the sea in Los Alamos. SUR

Torremolinos will host the Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series from 17 to 20 October 2024, a four-day event of global magnitude that will attract elite athletes from all over the world. Torremolinos, only the second Spanish town to host the event after Pontevedra (Galicia), was chosen as the location due to its proximity to Malaga Airport and the high accommodation capacity the town offers.

“Many people from the province of Malaga, and Andalucía, have participated in this edition, and many will also participate in the World Triathlon that will take place here in October. That is why representatives of different federations have come to see the route, which is going to be very similar to the one in October. This is something we are very proud of,” sports councillor Ramón Alcaide said.