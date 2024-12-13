Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A neighbourhood in this Costa del Sol town is where house prices have risen the most in Andalucía
Property

A neighbourhood in this Costa del Sol town is where house prices have risen the most in Andalucía

A new report by the real estate portal Idealista also reveals which parts of Spain have recorded the biggest decrease in property values

Nuria Triguero

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 17:52

The district where house prices have risen the most in Andalucía in the last year is in Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol. It is the area of El Pinar-Palacio de Congresos, which has accumulated an increase of 37 per cent in the last twelve months, according to a report by the real estate portal Idealista. With an average value of 2,604 euros per square metre, this neighbourhood where single-family homes predominate is the fourth in the whole of Spain, tied with one in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which has risen the most this year.

According to the Idealista study, the Cuesta de la Villa district in Santa Ursula (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) nationally leads the rise in house prices in the last year, with 42 per cent. It is followed by Centro de Santa Pola (Alicante) and Manacor Centro (Balearic Islands), both with a rise of 38 per cent. Next comes El Fraile in Arona (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) and El Pinar-Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos, as they share a 37 per cent increase.

In sixth place is the district of Port Salvi in Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Gerona) with 36 per cent, while San Lázaro-Meixonfrio in Santiago de Compostela (La Coruña) is in seventh place with 35 per cent. To close the ranking there is a triple tie between Altavista-Titerroy-San Francisco Javier in Arrecife (Las Palmas), Perillo in Oleiros (A Coruña) and Les Clotes in Vilafranca del Penedès (Barcelona) with a year-on-year increase of 34 per cent.

In the area of El Pinar-Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos there are currently several houses for sale for more than one million euros. The most expensive is a villa with six bedrooms which has a significant feature: it has a "bed & breakfast licence". It is being sold for 1,599,000 euros.

The largest price drops

The Idealista report also gives details of the districts with the biggest price drops in the Spain. In this case, Pedanías Norte in Utrera (Seville) is where the price of housing has fallen the most in the last year, with a drop of 20 per cent. It is followed by Teror, in the municipality of the same name in Las Palmas, La Hoya-Daimes-El Derramador in Elche (Alicante) and Escodines in Manresa (Barcelona), which share a drop of 18 per cent.

Next comes the district of As Lagunas in Orense with a fall of 14 per cent, followed by Llevant in Terrassa (Barcelona), O Ponte in Ourense, Les Brises de Calafell-Segur de Dalt in Calafell (Tarragona) and Barrio Pinilla in Zamora, which share a drop of 13 per cent. The ranking of the districts where house prices have fallen the most is closed by Los Cigarrales-La Bastida in Toledo with 12 per cent.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  3. 3 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  4. 4 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  5. 5 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  6. 6 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  7. 7 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  8. 8 Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province
  9. 9 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  10. 10 Olympic star Paul Chelimo to debut in record-breaking Malaga Marathon this Sunday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish A neighbourhood in this Costa del Sol town is where house prices have risen the most in Andalucía