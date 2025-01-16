Scrapping of legendary Mississippi steamboat finally gets under way in Benalmádena marina

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 16 January 2025, 10:48 Compartir

The disappearance of the iconic Willow steamboat, stranded semi-sunken in Benalmádena marina for almost six years, is imminent. This has been announced by the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, on his social media, after the town hall awarded the scrapping process project to a specialised company. As a result, in the next few days the dismantling will begin. This is an operation that may take up to a month, as it is a complex process.

As detailed in the tender phase of the contract drawn up by Benalmádena town hall, the company will have to carry out the work taking into account all the necessary safety measures, as well as "the means to be used for the prevention of marine pollution and waste management". Similarly, it will also be responsible for "the remains and waste resulting from the scrapping operation" and will dispose of them "at its convenience".

According to the data provided by the mayor, the scrapping work will cost more than 300,000 euros, but once the boat is gone, "19 moorings will be recovered, which will generate annual income of around 100,000 euros ".

Lara also said that the disappearance of the legendary vessel will mean "eliminating a source of pollution", as well as responding to "a repeated demand of the users of the port".

From the Mississippi to the Costa del Sol

It was in March 2019 when a storm left the legendary steamship Willow semi-sunken in the Benalmádena marina. This wrote the penultimate chapter of the Willow, built at the beginning of the 20th century to sail the Mississippi River, but which has also had a long life in salty waters, specifically those of the Mediterranean that bathe the Costa del Sol.

It has been in Puerto Marina for more than two decades, during which time it has been a discotheque, restaurant and even a clandestine brothel. Before its sinking due to the storm, it was already in an evident state of deterioration due to lack of maintenance.

Over the last six years, the image of the Willow in the mooring area of Puerto Marina has not been the best for this environment. What could have been a source of pride, as it was one of the few historic steamships that could be seen in a European port, became a problem, aggravated by a long legal battle between the town hall and the owner.