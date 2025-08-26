Police probe 'settling of scores' theory after man stabbed and earlier fire at one of the bars affected by major blaze in Torremolinos

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 18:26 | Updated 18:39h. Share

The large fire that left eight premises affected in the early hours of Sunday morning in Torremolinos has all the signs of being a settling of scores, or at least that is one of the hypotheses being considered by police investigators. It so happens, as SUR has learned, that the night before the incident someone tried to set fire to one of these bars, but the speed with which the Local Police acted was the key to it being put out before the flames got any worse.

It happened at around a quarter past two in the early hours of Saturday morning. The establishment, located in Avenida Salvador Allende, in the La Carihuela district, was sealed off with a police cordon because the night before it had also been the scene of a stabbing, the victim of which was a 63 year old man. The victim, believed to be the owner of the pub, was allegedly attacked with a knife inside the premises, according to El Español which SUR has been able to confirm. Just 24 hours later, a Local Police crew was patrolling the area on Saturday morning when, from their car, they noticed that the establishment had been set on fire. The officers immediately grabbed the fire extinguishers in the police vehicle and put out the flames, without any major damage being caused.

Both events were the prelude to the fire that shocked the area in the early hours of Sunday morning which affected seven bars and a supermarket, all located in a row on the same road. According to sources, the perpetrators apparently used petrol to make the flames spread quickly, which caused it to spread rapidly to neighbouring businesses, according to sources.

The heat caused by the combustion of the burning materials also affected half a dozen vehicles parked in front of the bars, which were also damaged. The National Police is currently investigating whether, as suspected, the fires were arson. And, if so, to find and bring those responsible to justice.