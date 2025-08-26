Police forensic experts investigate what sparked fire that severely damaged seven pubs on the Costa del Sol

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 10:41 Share

Police forensic experts on the Costa del Sol are still investigating the fire that broke out on Calle Salvador Allende - one of the busiest streets in the La Carihuela district of Torremolinos - in the early hours of Sunday, 24 August.

The National Police have confirmed that the flames had affected the canopy of the outdoor terrace of a pub, which was shared by seven adjoining premises, and that the fire had caused serious damage to the interior of one of the establishments.

The heat caused by the combustion of the burning materials also reached six vehicles parked in front of the pubs.

Torremolinos town hall said that eight properties were damaged as, in addition to the leisure premises, a supermarket was also affected.

The provincial fire brigade received a call around 5am, reporting that a kebab shop was on fire. The flames had quickly spread to other nearby premises. Upon arrival, firefighters managed to get the blaze under control before fully extinguishing it.

According to the town hall, one of the seven pubs affected was completely gutted, while the other entertainment venues were left with damage to their terraces. The supermarket was only partially affected.

Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid has acknowledged the professionalism of the members of the emergency services: "Thanks to their efficient intervention, no personal injuries have been reported."