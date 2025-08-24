Seven pubs and supermarket hit by major early-morning blaze in Costa del Sol resort

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Sunday, 24 August 2025, 13:58 Share

A major fire broke out in Torremolinos on Spain's Costa de Sol this Sunday morning. A blaze in the early hours affected a total of eight establishments in the resort that's popular with foreign holidaymakers: seven pubs and a supermarket located on Avenida Salvador Allende, according to the town hall itself.

Zoom CPB

Apparently, when firefighters from Malaga's CPB provincial brigade arrived at the scene the fire was raging and then "they proceeded to control, extinguish and dampen down" the premises. According to the information provided by the town hall, one of the seven pubs affected has been completely gutted while the rest suffered damage to their terraces. The supermarket was only partially affected.

Zoom

For safety reasons, all the premises have been cordoned off, "given the danger of access to them". Despite this, no personal injuries were reported. While firefighters tackled the blaze, members of the Torremolinos Local Police force were also on the scene to divert traffic and restrict access to the affected area.

Nuestra dotación #Torremolinos interviene por el incendio de 8 locales contiguos durante esta madrugada en C/Isabel Allende

El fuego afecta a 7 pubs, 1 en su totalidad y las terrazas del resto, y un supermercado, parcialmente

Sin daños personales#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/VlvORiXha1 — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) August 24, 2025

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, acknowledged the speed and professionalism of the emergency services and highlighted that "thanks to their swift intervention, no personal injuries have been reported". She also assured that the town hall has already contacted some of the affected owners and tenants with the aim of starting the reconstruction process "as soon as possible".