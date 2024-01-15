More than 800 runners sign up for first Skull endurance race in Torremolinos, and there is still time to enter

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 800 athletes have already signed up for the Skull Race, a new sporting event that will be held in Torremolinos on Sunday 18 February. The endurance race, a sport in which competitors travelling on foot must overcome various physical challenges, will begin from the municipal sports stadium at 9am and will continue through the Sierra de Torremolinos.

The competition will offer three courses adapted to all levels, (ten, seven and three kilometres), and participants will face a series of obstacles such as traversing bodies of water or mud, wall and rope climbing and monkey bars to assess their endurance, strength, speed and dexterity.

The event was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, who said, “We will inaugurate this new activity to further boost sports tourism in Torremolinos and to highlight our natural and unique sports enclave. The race will offer competitive rounds that will be a qualifier for the 2024 European Championship.”

The councillor also pointed out that the runners who have so far registered are not only from Spain, but also from the UK, France and Italy, which, he said, “shows that the event has an outstanding economic and social impact for the municipality”.

Registration for the race is still open and can be made on: www.rockthesport.com/es/evento/skull-race-torremolinos-2024.