Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
More than 1,000 turn out for &#039;pink wave&#039; cancer walk in Torremolinos
World Breast Cancer Month

More than 1,000 turn out for 'pink wave' cancer walk in Torremolinos

The initiative was organised to highlight World Breast Cancer Month (October), which focuses on the importance of early detection and prevention of the disease

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 28 October 2024, 13:38

Opciones para compartir

More than 1,000 people wearing the distinctive pink T-shirts participated in the Marea Rosa (pink wave) march against breast cancer in Torremolinos on Sunday (27 October).

Organised by the town hall and the local branch of the Spanish cancer association, AECC, the walkers gathered in Plaza Costa del Sol at 10am, before embarking on the awareness stroll under the slogan ‘Pink is only pink, but with you it is support and research’. These events have taken place in several towns along the coast and are part of the cancer association’s campaign to raise awareness in society of what it means to live with breast cancer.

SUR

The walkers followed a route through the centre of the town and on to Plaza del Remo in La Carihuela, where they enjoyed an afternoon of live entertainment supplied by local group Trenzao.

The initiative was organised to highlight World Breast Cancer Month (October), which focuses on the importance of early detection and prevention of the disease.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The kings of hospitality with the Midas touch on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of 'no deal'
  3. 3 Museum boat arrives in Malaga with an immersive onboard experience
  4. 4 Marbella to host record-breaking Ironman event this Sunday
  5. 5 A young English musician makes the journey from the sierra to the stage
  6. 6 Hans Christian Andersen: A 'happy' Dane in Malaga
  7. 7 Derailment that caused rail chaos in Madrid could have prevented a worse outcome
  8. 8 The best insurance for expats in Spain comes from Generali
  9. 9

    Stranger things have happened...
  10. 10 La Térmica offers an immersive cultural experience in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad