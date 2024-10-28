More than 1,000 turn out for 'pink wave' cancer walk in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Monday, 28 October 2024, 13:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

More than 1,000 people wearing the distinctive pink T-shirts participated in the Marea Rosa (pink wave) march against breast cancer in Torremolinos on Sunday (27 October).

Organised by the town hall and the local branch of the Spanish cancer association, AECC, the walkers gathered in Plaza Costa del Sol at 10am, before embarking on the awareness stroll under the slogan ‘Pink is only pink, but with you it is support and research’. These events have taken place in several towns along the coast and are part of the cancer association’s campaign to raise awareness in society of what it means to live with breast cancer.

Zoom SUR

The walkers followed a route through the centre of the town and on to Plaza del Remo in La Carihuela, where they enjoyed an afternoon of live entertainment supplied by local group Trenzao.

The initiative was organised to highlight World Breast Cancer Month (October), which focuses on the importance of early detection and prevention of the disease.