Body of 75-year-old man is found on a popular Costa del Sol beach

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 30 June 2024, 07:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The body of a man was found early on Saturday morning on a beach in the Costa del Sol holiday resort of Benalmádena, according to information provided by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre.

Operators were alerted at around 3.30am that there was the body of a person near the shore of the beach.

National Police, Local Police and an ambulance team were called, but were unable to save the life of the 75-year-old man.

According to police sources, the body showed no signs of violence and death was possibly caused by drowning, but the results of the autopsy are pending.