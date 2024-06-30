Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of the Benalmádena coastline. SUR
Body of 75-year-old man is found on a popular Costa del Sol beach
112 incident

The discovery was made at 3.30am on Saturday morning and police investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to discover the cause of death

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 30 June 2024, 07:35

The body of a man was found early on Saturday morning on a beach in the Costa del Sol holiday resort of Benalmádena, according to information provided by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre.

Operators were alerted at around 3.30am that there was the body of a person near the shore of the beach.

National Police, Local Police and an ambulance team were called, but were unable to save the life of the 75-year-old man.

According to police sources, the body showed no signs of violence and death was possibly caused by drowning, but the results of the autopsy are pending.

