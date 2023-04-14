Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the Tivoli World workers affected by its closure attended the council meeting. SUR
Almost three years after its closure as an amusement park, Benalmádena protects Tivoli World land

Almost three years after its closure as an amusement park, Benalmádena protects Tivoli World land

Established in 1972 it was, for decades, one of the greatest icons of the Costa del Sol. But it was forced to close its doors due to a large debt and the arrival of the economic crisis

Marina Rivas

Benalmádena

Friday, 14 April 2023, 17:28

Unfortunately for many who are still suffering first-hand the consequences of the amusement park's closure, the current situation at Tivoli still has no end in sight. But there is some positive news in that Benalmádena town hall has announced the official protection of the Tivoli World grounds.

After months of work and with the approval of the Junta de Andalucía, the extraordinary plenary session of the town hall unanimously approved the definitive protection of the Tivoli land on Thursday 13 April. Thanks to this change in the general urban development plan, this area cannot be used for anything other than a leisure park. However, there is one stipulation that the leisure park use would be compatible with a hotel or other commercial interest.

Tivoli World, Spain's very first amusement park, was established in 1972 and was, for decades, one of the greatest icons of the Costa del Sol. But, the emblem of Benalmádena was forced to close its doors almost three years ago due to a large debt and the arrival of the economic crisis.

Negotiations with the current owner of the park, Grupo Inmobiliario Tremón S.A., are still at a standstill more than 500 days after the closure of Tivoli World; the town hall claims that although it has tried to sit down to discuss options, the relationship between the parties is poor.

One of the Tivoli workers affected by its closure, Beli Nieto, gave voice to her colleagues at the plenary session: "We want to remind all the citizens of Benalmadena that it is also their park, because it is an emblem of the town that has always generated employment and wealth”.

