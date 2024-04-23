Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the container fires in Nerja on Monday. CPB
Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town
112 incident

Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town

Nine rubbish and recycling containers were destroyed in the two blazes, but the rapid action of the fire brigade and Local Police prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes and cars

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 14:47

Compartir

Firefighters in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol were called to two separate rubbish and recycling container fire incidents in the early hours of Monday 22 April.

The first call came at around 4am on Calle Almuñécar, near the town’s Parador de Turismo, where firefighters tackled flames on four containers. The second call was made at around 6.30am where a further five containers were on fire in Calle Romana in the Capistrano and Fuente del Badén residential area.

Nobody was injured in the incidents and the rapid action of the provincial fire brigade and Local Police prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes and cars.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two trainee lifeguards, aged 12 and 14, help rescue tourists swept away by current on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  3. 3 From Ireland to Spain - via the rest of the world
  4. 4 Watch as the taker of world's most famous football penalty replicates the magic in Fuengirola
  5. 5 Torremolinos remembers its past with street name dedicated to historic farm
  6. 6 Struggling Vélez's relegation is confirmed
  7. 7 Wasteful Malaga CF forced to settle for third home draw in a row
  8. 8 Fuengirola launches spring initiative to support local businesses with 2,000-euro holiday prize up for grabs
  9. 9 Gibraltar's gambling division attends Olympic Committee and UEFA workshop
  10. 10 Antequera secure safety with decisive away win

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad