Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town

Nerja Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Firefighters in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol were called to two separate rubbish and recycling container fire incidents in the early hours of Monday 22 April.

The first call came at around 4am on Calle Almuñécar, near the town’s Parador de Turismo, where firefighters tackled flames on four containers. The second call was made at around 6.30am where a further five containers were on fire in Calle Romana in the Capistrano and Fuente del Badén residential area.

Nobody was injured in the incidents and the rapid action of the provincial fire brigade and Local Police prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes and cars.