Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 15:18 | Updated 15:33h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Plaza de España in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will be hosting the town’s 22nd Residents’ Day on Sunday 28 April. The event is an opportunity for the different clubs, organisations, companies and media outlets run by both Spanish and foreign residents to get together and promote their activities.

Nerja’s councillor for residents Ana María Muñoz explained during a press conference on Tuesday 23 April that the event will start at 12 noon with a concert by Nerja’s municipal band. This will be followed by “an extensive programme” of performances by groups and artists from various countries and the day will finish at around 5pm.

There will be more than 20 stands representing the town’s various foreign associations and groups and there will be a special tribute to an association of residents, although the recipient(s) will be revealed on Sunday during the day. The councillor just said that they are “an association of volunteers who do great work” in the town.

The councillor extended the invitation to residents, visitors and tourists to attend the event, which will be hosted by Nerja resident Paula Anthony.