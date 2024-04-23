Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of Nerja's 41 Club at last year's Residents' Day. J. Rhodes
Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents&#039; day
Community spiirit

Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day

Plaza de España in Nerja will be hosting the event, now in its 22nd year, on Sunday 28 April

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 15:18

Compartir

Plaza de España in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will be hosting the town’s 22nd Residents’ Day on Sunday 28 April. The event is an opportunity for the different clubs, organisations, companies and media outlets run by both Spanish and foreign residents to get together and promote their activities.

Nerja’s councillor for residents Ana María Muñoz explained during a press conference on Tuesday 23 April that the event will start at 12 noon with a concert by Nerja’s municipal band. This will be followed by “an extensive programme” of performances by groups and artists from various countries and the day will finish at around 5pm.

There will be more than 20 stands representing the town’s various foreign associations and groups and there will be a special tribute to an association of residents, although the recipient(s) will be revealed on Sunday during the day. The councillor just said that they are “an association of volunteers who do great work” in the town.

The councillor extended the invitation to residents, visitors and tourists to attend the event, which will be hosted by Nerja resident Paula Anthony.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two trainee lifeguards, aged 12 and 14, help rescue tourists swept away by current on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  3. 3 From Ireland to Spain - via the rest of the world
  4. 4 Watch as the taker of world's most famous football penalty replicates the magic in Fuengirola
  5. 5 Torremolinos remembers its past with street name dedicated to historic farm
  6. 6 Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day
  7. 7 Fuengirola launches spring initiative to support local businesses with 2,000-euro holiday prize up for grabs
  8. 8 Wasteful Malaga CF forced to settle for third home draw in a row
  9. 9 Struggling Vélez's relegation is confirmed
  10. 10 Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad