Costa del Sol escape room nominated for prestigious award in Spain

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 16:17

Torrenigma in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is the first escape room in Malaga province to be nominated for an Escape Room Award; the equivalent of the Spanish Goya film industry awards in Spain. Torrenigma will be competing against other escape rooms for the top prize at the Escape Room Awards ceremony on Sunday 28 April at the Caixaforum in Valencia.

Inaugurated in 2017, Torrenigma was opened by brothers Juan (41) and Alberto (36) Gil. “This nomination represents a historic milestone as we are the first escape room in the whole province to be considered for these prestigious awards, the most representative and famous in the escape sector, equivalent to the Goya Awards in the world of Spanish cinema,” said Juan.

He went on to say that there is a real “escape tourism” in Spain, which attracts players who travel depending where there are escape rooms. “Our nomination is related to the Source Code game, the second part of the TowerNet saga, a unique experience that immerses participants in a world of science fiction and deals with artificial intelligence, with plenty of nods to the world of computers and geeky universes,” explained Juan, who added that for 100 minutes, “players ‘embark on an exciting adventure full of challenges, puzzles and emotions”.

Praise

The brothers from Vélez-Málaga have been passionate about escape rooms since they were very young and decided to run their own centre in their hometown. “Since its launch, we have received praise from both fans and critics in the industry,” they point out.

So, what does it take to be nominated by the eight members of the national jury of the Escape Room Awards? According to the rules, they have to be connected and integrated into the story or theme, with a variety of tests and dynamic resolution and must be unique.

“This nomination represents recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire team during the three years it took to design and build it, as well as the passion we have for offering memorable experiences to our players,” said the brothers.

1,500 escape rooms in Spain

It is estimated that there are now more than 1,500 escape rooms in Spain, of which around 150 are in Andalucía, mainly in Seville, Granada and Malaga. In the province of Malaga there are around thirty, of which around twenty are in the city and the rest in Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona and Torre del Mar. Other Andalusian-based escape rooms to be nominated this year include two from Seville, one in Cordoba and one Granada.

Torrenigma escape room in Torre del Mar. SUR

Around 16,000 people have already passed through the room in the centre of Torre del Mar since 2017. An escape room session at Torrenigma is 50 euros for two people and 108 for six players.