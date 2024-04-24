Runners from all over Spain and beyond get on their marks for Estepona half marathon

Tony Bryant Estepona Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 11:10 | Updated 11:28h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Runners from all over Spain and abroad are preparing to take part in the III Estepona half marathon, Ikos Andalucía Trophy, a race that takes place along the coast of the Costa del Sol town on Sunday 5 May.

Organised by the town hall and the Estepona Athletics Club, and with Ikos Andalucía as the main sponsor, the 21.097-kilometre race will have the participation of runners from all over the region, as well as from various towns in Spain, such as Madrid, La Coruña and Ciudad Real. The race will also include the participation of international runners from countries such as Belgium, Sweden and Saudi Arabia, among others

The race, which begins at 9.30am in Calle Montemayor de Cancelada, will be monitored by Civil Protection volunteers and the emergency services, while four refreshment points will be located along the route.

Cash prizes and gifts donated by local businesses will be awarded to the winners of the various categories.

There is still time to take part in the event and registration can be made on www.dorsalchip.es