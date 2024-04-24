Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guarda Civil vehicles deployed during the operation in Nerja.
Guarda Civil vehicles deployed during the operation in Nerja. E.Cabezas
Crime

Man remanded in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting minors who he met in a Costa del Sol gym and took to a spa

The suspect recorded the victims with a phone hidden in a bathroom of the premises in Nerja, where he asked them to take off their clothes under the pretext that he could assess them for training

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 21:15

Guardia Civil officers arrested a 34-year-old man in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Wednesday 17 April for allegedly sexually assaulting and corrupting minors he met at a gym in the town and took to a spa.

Operation Vaporfit began earlier this month following complaints made by the parents of two minors in which they reported in detail that an individual had contacted their children at a gym their offspring frequented. According to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil the man had offered to help the minors with their training sessions and to monitor their muscular development for free.

According to the Guardia Civil the man made contact with the minors at the gym. After gaining their trust he would invite them to visit a spa also located in Nerja, to which the suspect had free access, where he would ask them to remove their clothes before sexually assaulting them.

The man also asked the victims to send him nude photographs of themselves via social media under the pretext that he was assessing their progression as they trained, to which they agreed without knowing his real intentions.

Although the suspect trained at the gym he was not an employee, so officers suspect that he was using his offer as a personal trainer to approach the minors and gain their trust. One of these minors discovered the hidden mobile phone and told their parents what had been going on.

Officers seized six computer hard drives, three mobile phones, a laptop and an external memory card in searches carried out at the man’s home and the spa. All the electronic devices are currently being studied in order to examine the images or data stored inside them.

Officers also seized a number of anabolic steroid products whose sale is prohibited in Spain without a medical prescription. The man has been remanded in custody and the investigation is still open as the Guardia Civil has not ruled out the possibility of locating further victims.

