Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members

Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 23 April 2024

National Police officers in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol have arrested eight members of the same family for allegedly trafficking drugs and selling cocaine and other substance from three homes in the town.

Operation Duck started after a tip-off about drug dealing in La Gloria area of Vélez-Málaga, leading to five searches being carried out in homes, two of which were used to grow marijuana plants. Items seized in the searches include 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, four kilograms of hashish, 2,940 euros in cash and tools used to weigh and distribute the drugs as well as a machete with a 50-centimetre blade.

According to a statement issued by the National Police on Monday 22 April, the three points of sale of the drugs were controlled by members of the family who would distribute the substances in small quantities to avoid the possession of large amounts of drugs in each location.

Most of the drugs were stored in two other properties which were not close to those used to sell the narcotics. Around twenty seizures of the drugs were also made from buyers who were caught leaving the points of sale. The suspects are four men and four women aged between 20 and 53 years old, of whom six have been placed in custody.