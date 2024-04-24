Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the Newfoundlands that will providing a lifeguard service on Torre del Mar's beach this summer. SUR
Dogs to start lifeguard training on Costa del Sol beach
Beach safety

Dogs to start lifeguard training on Costa del Sol beach

Torre del Mar will be hosting a course for 12 Labradors and Newfoundlands and their handlers ahead of the summer season and there will be a public demonstration of their skills on the last day

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 14:13

Following the announcement earlier this month that Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will have lifeguard dogs on its beaches for the first time this summer, from 2 to 5 May the dogs and their handlers will be taking part in a training course on Torre del Mar’s dog beach.

This national initiative aims to improve safety on beaches during the summer season by using dogs that are specially trained for water rescue work, from rescuing swimmers in distress to transporting floats or life saving rings where needed.

The project has been made possible thanks to the collaboration of the Canine Aquatic Rescue Association and is organised by lifeguard company Servical.

The courses will run from 9am to 9pm each day and will be given by Miguel Sánchez-Merenciano García at the Torre del Mar dog beach. Twelve dogs, all of which are Newfoundlands and Labradors, along with their respective handlers, will take part.

Invitation to watch demonstration

Councillor for beaches Jesús Pérez Atencia said, “Torre del Mar’s mayor's office and the beaches department are very proud as this is the first course of its kind to be held in Andalucía."

Manuel Durán, coordinator of the municipal beaches department said, “There are going to be workshops in the water and also on land with canine rescue, rescue from boats, obedience courses, and adapted bathing, among others.”

He added, “On the last day of the course I recommend everyone to visit Torre del Mar’s dog beach as there will be a demonstration that is sure to be of interest to everyone, where you can see how they work with these animals.”

