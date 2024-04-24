Dogs to start lifeguard training on Costa del Sol beach

One of the Newfoundlands that will providing a lifeguard service on Torre del Mar's beach this summer.

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 14:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Following the announcement earlier this month that Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will have lifeguard dogs on its beaches for the first time this summer, from 2 to 5 May the dogs and their handlers will be taking part in a training course on Torre del Mar’s dog beach.

This national initiative aims to improve safety on beaches during the summer season by using dogs that are specially trained for water rescue work, from rescuing swimmers in distress to transporting floats or life saving rings where needed.

Related news Beach safety Watch as doggy paddle canines join lifeguard rescue service on the Costa del Sol Eugenio Cabezas

The project has been made possible thanks to the collaboration of the Canine Aquatic Rescue Association and is organised by lifeguard company Servical.

The courses will run from 9am to 9pm each day and will be given by Miguel Sánchez-Merenciano García at the Torre del Mar dog beach. Twelve dogs, all of which are Newfoundlands and Labradors, along with their respective handlers, will take part.

Invitation to watch demonstration

Councillor for beaches Jesús Pérez Atencia said, “Torre del Mar’s mayor's office and the beaches department are very proud as this is the first course of its kind to be held in Andalucía."

Manuel Durán, coordinator of the municipal beaches department said, “There are going to be workshops in the water and also on land with canine rescue, rescue from boats, obedience courses, and adapted bathing, among others.”

He added, “On the last day of the course I recommend everyone to visit Torre del Mar’s dog beach as there will be a demonstration that is sure to be of interest to everyone, where you can see how they work with these animals.”