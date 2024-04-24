Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sánchez in parliament this Wednesday morning. Efe
Spanish prime minister to consider whether or not to stand down after wife placed under investigation
Politics

Spanish prime minister to consider whether or not to stand down after wife placed under investigation

In a letter to the citizens of Spain, Pedro Sánchez says he is cancelling his agenda until Monday to reflect, due to the "attacks" and "harassment" from right wing groups following corruption allegations

Paula de las Heras

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 20:11

Compartir

The future of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the helm of the Spanish government was left in the air on Wednesday evening after he said in a letter posted on X that he needed to reflect on whether it was worth staying in the job. The move comes after his wife, Begoña Gómez, was put under investigation following allegations of influence peddling and corruption in business.

"I need to pause and reflect," he said. "I need to answer the question as to whether it is worth it," he wrote. He said that the right and far-right wing groups were intent on creating a political mire and he needed to decide "whether I should continue at the head of the government or give up this high honour".

Sánchez has cancelled his agenda until Monday 29 April, when, he says, he will announce his decision.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two trainee lifeguards, aged 12 and 14, help rescue tourists swept away by current on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 St George's Day - connecting with the saint in Andalucía
  3. 3 Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day
  4. 4 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  5. 5 Hundreds turn out for shindig in honour of St George in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members
  7. 7 Watch as the taker of world's most famous football penalty replicates the magic in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 From Ireland to Spain - via the rest of the world
  10. 10 Costa media members go back through decades of Marbella history

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad