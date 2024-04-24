Spanish prime minister to consider whether or not to stand down after wife placed under investigation

Paula de las Heras Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 20:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

The future of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the helm of the Spanish government was left in the air on Wednesday evening after he said in a letter posted on X that he needed to reflect on whether it was worth staying in the job. The move comes after his wife, Begoña Gómez, was put under investigation following allegations of influence peddling and corruption in business.

"I need to pause and reflect," he said. "I need to answer the question as to whether it is worth it," he wrote. He said that the right and far-right wing groups were intent on creating a political mire and he needed to decide "whether I should continue at the head of the government or give up this high honour".

Carta a la ciudadanía. pic.twitter.com/c2nFxTXQTK — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 24, 2024

Sánchez has cancelled his agenda until Monday 29 April, when, he says, he will announce his decision.