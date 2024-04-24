Hundreds turn out for shindig in honour of St George in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 10:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

Hundreds of residents and tourists gathered in Plaza de la Mesquita in Benalmádena on Tuesday 23 April to celebrate the feast of St George, a day that brought many English (and other nationalities) together to honour a saint identified with ideals of honour, bravery and gallantry.

The large-scale event, held in Benalmádena for the second consecutive year, began at 1pm and presented a variety of live music performed by some of the coast's favourites, including The Costa Soul Singers, The Disclaimers, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Rock of the Ages, and The Andalusia Performing Arts Society (TAPAS), among others.

Some of the patriotic revellers dressed in traditional red and white, while others turned out in summer attire to enjoy an afternoon in the sun filled with traditional English cuisine and good old-fashioned rock and roll.

The day was also used to raise funds for Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena. SUR

Organised by Cath John of the Welsh Society, who thanked “Benalmádena for turning up in their droves to party”, the day was also used to raise funds for Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena. A raffle raised more than 1,000 euros to help launch the charity’s new project to develop further help for people along the coast affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Volunteers from the association were also on hand to offer help and advice about the services it offers.