Costa del Sol town considers rehoming scheme for ducks and geese from overpopulated park

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 12:46

María Zambrano Park is one of the great green spaces of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. With its large lake, it welcomes thousands of visitors every year, who enjoy the natural environment and the children's play areas.

The ducks and geese that live there are another attraction. However, in recent months the town hall has been trying to tackle the problem of overpopulation of these animals, of which there are now over 200.

For this reason, Vélez-Málaga town hall is trying to encourage other municipalities to adopt these animals as well as local residents. The town hall has already contacted other councils in the hope that they will take some of the birds for their own parks with lakes. As far as individuals adopting the animals is concerned, the town hall is looking into a legal way around the possibility as a veterinary certificate is required.

Speaking at the presentation of the new initiative to encourage the adoption of dogs and cats from the Don Animal refuge in Rincón de la Victoria, environment councillor Rocío Ruiz hinted that the ducks in the park could also be adopted through this service. "The population is increasing, there are almost 200 specimens that are also available to residents, there are larger and smaller ones," said the councillor.

However, on Thursday 10 October, town hall sources clarified the situation saying that it is not currently possible for private individuals to adopt ducks or geese from María Zambrano park. It explained that town hall staff "are studying the legal formula for doing so, as it requires a veterinary report".

Zero slaughter

Head of Don Animal, José Antonio Villodres, explained that they have several ducks in their facilities, but that these are animals that are injured or sick. "Since the entry into force of the animal welfare law there has been zero culling, and we are promoting the adoption of dogs and cats as much as possible," he told SUR.

The town hall has pointed out that they are "aware that the presence of the ducks, although charming, also brings challenges, especially in terms of the daily cleanliness of the environment".

The municipal message went on to say, "We ask for everyone's cooperation in keeping the park clean and respecting the rules. We also recommend that the ducks are not fed with bread or worms, as this causes them to get sick; the ducks are given the best food daily. Together we can keep María Zambrano park a pleasant place for everyone."