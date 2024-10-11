Costa del Sol town launches web page to encourage free-of-charge pet adoptions

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 12:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez-Málaga town hall's department for the environment and sustainability has set up a space on its website with the aim of raising awareness and encouraging the adoption of pets that have been abandoned in the municipality.

The project has come about as the number of abandoned dogs, cats and other animals has increased recently in the town on the eastern Costa del Sol. It is hoping to find a solution through adoption, which would be free of charge for those interested, the town hall says.

Zoom Councillor for the environment, Rocío Ruiz, at the presentation of the initiative. SUR

The councillor for the environment and sustainability, Rocío Ruiz, explained in a statement that "in application of Law 7/2023 on the protection of animal rights and welfare, and the municipal bylaw on the keeping of pets and potentially dangerous dogs, Velez-Malaga town hall, through the department of the environment and sustainability, has enabled a new section on the municipal website focused on the adoption of these animals".

"Faced with the growing number of abandoned pets in the municipality for some time now, we have been motivated to take a stance and stress the importance of adoption, which would be free of charge, replacing the sale and purchase of these animals," said the Velez councillor in the statement.

Via velezmalaga.es , in the 'Destacados' section, there is a banner entitled 'Adopción de animales de compañía'. "This section offers a catalogue with all the animals that are in the 'Centro Municipal de Control Zoosanitario', with data and information such as their registration number, breed, age and sex, all accompanied by a photo. It also offers contact information and opening hours of the company in charge of adoption," explained Ruiz.

The councillor ended her statement by pointing out that, "in accordance with animal welfare regulations, adoptions will be completely free of charge and the animals will be sterilised, identified with their microchip and with all the obligatory treatments in accordance with the applicable regulations".