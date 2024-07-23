Three new panoramic viewpoints open at 10th century Costa del Sol fortress

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 11:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol now offers new panoramic views from the surroundings of its 10th century castle, La Fortaleza.

Mayor of Velez, Jesús Lupiáñez, presented on Monday 22 July presented the new garden-viewpoint on which work began last October, but underwent a modification to incorporate a tank to collect rainwater, which will allow the whole area to be irrigated. In addition, the project has been used to tidy up the area, improve the connection between Calles Palafranero and Fortaleza and to create three new viewpoints.

The work was carried out by Oystec LR S.L. at a total cost of 171,600 euros, including IVA (Spain's sales tax), 80 per cent of which came from European funds.

"We are finally presenting this work on the Mirador-Fortaleza, which will improve the surroundings and the image of the Alcazaba, recovering a space that was lost so that it can become another point of reference for the culture, history and tourism of our municipality," the mayor said.

He added that the Fortaleza was "a space that can be visited, not only by those of us who live here, but by all those who visit us. It has these three viewpoints that make it unique in a single attraction, the sea, the San Juan and Santa Maria, where you can see not only what is our town, but also part of the Axarquía". The pedestrian street and steps leading up to the Fortaleza have also been improved to allow for better access.

Water tank

The town hall explained that a water tank with a capacity of 10,000 litres of water has also been installed "which will collect the rainwater through already installed collection systems. This work serves to provide a water supply for all the vegetation of these three viewpoints".

In addition, a railing has been installed, which will also provide security and is illuminated at night. Lastly, more car parking, including spaces for 'blue badge' holders has also been created. The project has been co-financed by the town hall (20%) and European Regional Development Fund (80%).