Vélez-Málaga gets ready to honour San Miguel during annual 'feria'

Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 17:47

The Real Feria de San Miguel in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol gets under way on Tuesday 24 September with the official opening taking place on the esplanade of the Cerro de los Remedios.

This year's fair kicks off with a concert by the town’s municipal band dancing and local choirs. The group Siempre Así will be the main act of the evening which will be followed by a fireworks display.

A full programme of events is planned for both daytime in and around the town centre and the evening programme will be taking place on the fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre from Wednesday 25 September.

For the evening programme there will be a children's ‘caseta’, with performances by La Carpa theatre group every night. In terms of concerts on Thursday it will be the turn of Mikel de la Calle, Friday for Demarco, Saturday for El Arrebato, which will cost 5 euros, and Sunday with Tamara Jerez.

Day fair

In Vélez-Málaga town centre the day fair will really come to life from Thursday 26 September when Plaza de Las Carmelitas, Paseo de Los Naranjos, Paseo Andalucía and Plaza del Carmen will be the main centres for the festivities with each one offering bars and live music with groups including Onda Sonora, Hakuna Matata, the Orquesta Dinámica, Son del Puerto and DJ Antonio Hierro. In addition, the Canalejas area will be used for a mini children's fair.

On Saturday the dance academies will be in Plaza de las Carmelitas, while on the Paseo de Los Naranjos Cantando Bajito and Beatriz Morón will be performing. The choirs will occupy Paseo Andalucía while Plaza del Carmen will feature Efecto Placebo and Electroduendes. On Sunday, Plaza del Carmen will host performances by Lázaro Cruz and Ñ Clan.

Sunday 29 September will be children's day with reduced prices on the attractions. There will also be a special dinner for older residents with the traditional election of the senior Queen and King, according to a statement from the town hall.

Click here for further details and to download the full programme.