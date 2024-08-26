Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Graffiti on Torre del Mar's promenade. SUR
Vandals target Costa del Sol cemetery and promenade
Crime

Vandals target Costa del Sol cemetery and promenade

The town hall said that graffiti was daubed in both Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar and that a lifeguard station was also vandalised over the weekend

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Monday, 26 August 2024, 12:56

Opciones para compartir

Vélez-Málaga cemetery and Torre del Mar promenade have both been the target of vandals over the course of the weekend (24 and 25 August). In the early hours of Saturday, graffiti was reported at the cemetery and on the promenade. A lifeguard post was also damaged.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and from the town hall we want to make it clear that we will not tolerate any form of vandalism in our town,” the town hall published on its social media pages over the weekend. According to the town hall, Local Police officers are “already working to identify those responsible and take the corresponding legal actions.

Graffiti near Vélez-Málaga cemetery; vandalism to the lifeguard station in Torre del Mar. SUR
Imagen principal - Graffiti near Vélez-Málaga cemetery; vandalism to the lifeguard station in Torre del Mar.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Graffiti near Vélez-Málaga cemetery; vandalism to the lifeguard station in Torre del Mar.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Graffiti near Vélez-Málaga cemetery; vandalism to the lifeguard station in Torre del Mar.

“These criminal acts have already been denounced and will not go unpunished. This surveillance and lifeguard area provides a service to the public and we cannot allow people to pay for their frustrations with what belongs to everyone,” said the statement on social media.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eva Longoria: 'Marbella is a home and a lifestyle for me'
  2. 2 Kind-hearted Costa del Sol locals donate materials for ongoing upkeep of Tivoli amusement park
  3. 3 Video: 'Deep concern and unease' following spate of 20 holiday home burglaries in Malaga province
  4. 4 Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga
  5. 5 Malaga city to up charges for council services to tourist flats
  6. 6 La Presa del Dique, the natural pool in the Turón river that's well worth the hike
  7. 7 An international affair: tourists join in the fun at Malaga's summer fair
  8. 8 Uncovering the British legacy in Andalucía
  9. 9 Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza
  10. 10

    Malaga Feria 2024: Becoming increasingly out of reach for many?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad