Vandals target Costa del Sol cemetery and promenade

Axarquía Monday, 26 August 2024

Vélez-Málaga cemetery and Torre del Mar promenade have both been the target of vandals over the course of the weekend (24 and 25 August). In the early hours of Saturday, graffiti was reported at the cemetery and on the promenade. A lifeguard post was also damaged.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and from the town hall we want to make it clear that we will not tolerate any form of vandalism in our town,” the town hall published on its social media pages over the weekend. According to the town hall, Local Police officers are “already working to identify those responsible and take the corresponding legal actions.

Graffiti near Vélez-Málaga cemetery; vandalism to the lifeguard station in Torre del Mar. SUR

“These criminal acts have already been denounced and will not go unpunished. This surveillance and lifeguard area provides a service to the public and we cannot allow people to pay for their frustrations with what belongs to everyone,” said the statement on social media.