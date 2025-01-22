Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil and Nerja Local Police officers together with Junta de Andalucía environment protection agents during the evictionoperation. SUR
Two people arrested and over 100 motorhomes evicted from Costa del Sol nature reserve and beauty spot
112 incident

Two people arrested and over 100 motorhomes evicted from Costa del Sol nature reserve and beauty spot

More than 30 tents were also removed by police officers during an operation to break up groups of illegal campers on the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 15:57

More than a hundred motorhomes and over 30 tents have been evicted this week from Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs nature reserve on the eastern Costa del Sol. The eviction was part of a joint operation involving a total of 14 patrols, including environmental officers from the Junta de Andalucía, Nerja Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

The operation took place on Monday 20 January and resulted in the arrest of two people for alleged offences of disobedience and resisting arrest and involved the removal of five of the vehicles with a tow truck. "It is part of the collaborative actions carried out between these police forces with the regional government to ensure the protection of this enclave in Malaga," the Junta de Andalucía said in a statement released on Wednesday 22 January.

The operation took place on Las Alberquillas, Río de la Miel and Cala del Pino beaches. A large number of those evicted were involved in the illegal rave in Ciudad Real at Christmas, as SUR has been able to confirm.

More than 14 patrols were deployed to dismantle illegal settlements.

The Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs is an area of great environmental value due to its geological formations and the great biodiversity it contains, both in on land and in the sea. After the eviction the area was cleaned up by the operational services of Nerja town hall, according to the Junta's statement.

Above and below on the left, two images of the eviction operation, and on the right, an archive photo of motorhomes in the Maro area. SUR
Imagen principal - Above and below on the left, two images of the eviction operation, and on the right, an archive photo of motorhomes in the Maro area.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Above and below on the left, two images of the eviction operation, and on the right, an archive photo of motorhomes in the Maro area.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Above and below on the left, two images of the eviction operation, and on the right, an archive photo of motorhomes in the Maro area.

The Junta de Andalucía, within the framework of its powers, carries out surveillance and sanctioning work, as well as other improvement actions, with the aim of conserving the flora, fauna, geomorphological constitution, special beauty and other components of outstanding natural value in Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs.

Illegal fishing, jet skis and unauthorised anchorages

The Junta de Andalucía also monitors and controls illegal parking and camping, illegal fishing (in coordination with the Fisheries inspectorate), jet skis (through special services and coordination with the Guardia Civil's nature protection unit, Seprona) and anchoring outside permitted areas.

Illegal camping and occupation of abandoned buildings, which cause environmental damage to the natural site and have led to public order problems, are beyond the competence of the Junta de Andalucía in terms of environmental monitoring, according to the Junta's statement.

For this reason, the Junta de Andalucía is coordinating with other administrations and security forces. Last year, among other operations, the worked together with the Guardia Civil to remove illegal motorhomes from Las Alberquillas beach.

Axarquía based environmental lobby group Gabinete de Estudios de la Naturaleza de la Axarquía (GENA-Ecologistas en Acción) has been repeatedly denouncing, in recent years, the increase in illegal camping in the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town will be 'one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe', according to mayor
  2. 2 Junta gives green light to Costa del Sol road widening project
  3. 3 Violent death in Malaga village: 'my brother died to save my life'
  4. 4 65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'
  6. 6 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  7. 7 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open after being outclassed by veteran Novak Djokovic
  8. 8 Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed
  9. 9 Demolition complete of building on land earmarked for new cultural centre in Benalmádena
  10. 10 Torremolinos considers discount scheme for municipal lift service

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two people arrested and over 100 motorhomes evicted from Costa del Sol nature reserve and beauty spot