The mayor, councillors and residents on Thursday on Plaza de San Roque in Torrox. SUR
Is this the first tourist town in Spain to switch on its Christmas lights this year?
Christmas

More than one million LED lights will illuminate twenty kilometres of streets in the Costa del Sol resort this festive season

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Friday, 15 November 2024, 12:42

With Christmas Eve still over a month away, Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol has become the first municipality in Malaga province to kick off the Christmas festivities. According to the mayor Óscar Medina it is also "the first tourist town" in Spain, on a par with Puente Genil, in Córdoba, which started the festive season on Thursday 14 November. It is ahead of Vigo, which will start its festivities on Saturday 16 November. Estepa, in Seville has decided to postpone theirs from 3 November to 23 November due to the catastrophe in Valencia.

Torrox town hall switched on its Christmas lights on Plaza de San Roque, with more than one million LED lights spread over twenty kilometres of streets and squares throughout the town.

Churros with hot chocolate were on offer as were roast chestnuts and there were performances by four Torrox choirs. "After these hard months that we Spaniards have lived through and after this last Dana, in which thank God there were no personal injuries, I want to give all my support to Benamargosa and to all the villages that are having a hard time. We have had the capacity to return to normality, it is clear that people have the right to have a good time, to enjoy themselves," said the mayor.

"It is right to do it now, people need the spirit of Christmas, which is already alive in the shopping centres, in the shops and I think this will boost the economy and give optimism, our children love Christmas," said Medina.

