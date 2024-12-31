Thirty animals being kept in 'poor conditions' transferred from Cadiz province to Costa del Sol town

Two of the dogs that have been transferred to Vélez-Málaga.

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 16:43

Chiclana town hall in Andalucía's Cadiz province has transferred 24 dogs and six cats belonging to the municipality, which until now were housed in the Bahía de Cádiz centre managed by Athisa in La Soledad, to an animal centre located in the Axarquía town of Vélez-Málaga in Malaga province.

“Everyone knows the situation that the animals have gone through due to the mismanagement by the company awarded the animal collection service and we could not stand idly by,” said the Chiclana town hall’s animal welfare spokesperson, José Alberto Cruz in a statement.

“So, we had to find a solution for the dogs that were living in poor conditions and, therefore, we have proceeded to transfer thirty animals to a centre in Vélez-Málaga, which does a very good job with them,” said Cruz in the statement.

Sources at Vélez-Málaga council have told SUR that they have “no record of anything, so we imagine that they have taken them to some private enclosure, which has nothing to do with the town hall”.

José Antonio Villodres, manager of Don Animal based in Rincón de la Victoria, has also told SUR that he doesn’t know “where that number of animals would have gone to. I don’t think they would take them from one place to put them in another without guarantees,” he said.