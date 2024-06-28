Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The poster with the times of classes in Torre del Mar, Benajarafe and Caleta de Vélez SUR
These are the towns on the Costa del Sol where you can do yoga and Pilates on the beach
Axarquía

These are the towns on the Costa del Sol where you can do yoga and Pilates on the beach

The summer classes will run from Monday 1 July until 15 September in Torre del Mar, Caleta and Benajarafe in the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 28 June 2024, 13:49

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced that the annual summer yoga and Pilates classes will be starting on Monday 1 July. They will be taking place on Torre del Mar, La Caleta de Vélez and Benajarafe beaches.

In Torre del Mar Pilates will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10am in the Senior Beach area and yoga will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10am.

In Caleta de Vélez Pilates classes will be held from 8 to 9pm on Mondays and Wednesdays and yoga will be held at the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Las Palmeras beach.

In Benajarafe the classes will take place on Palmeral beach, next to Pedro beach bar, from Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 9:30am.

Participants are requested to provide their own mats.

