The rector of UMA has decreed three days of official mourning.
Young man who died after falling from cliffs on Costa del Sol was an Erasmus student from Turkey
112 incident

Young man who died after falling from cliffs on Costa del Sol was an Erasmus student from Turkey

The University of Malaga has decreed three days of official mourning for the accidental death of Berkehan Gündongan

Francisco Gutiérrez

Malaga

Friday, 21 June 2024, 12:06

The young man who died on Wednesday 19 June when he fell from a cliff in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol was a Turkish Erasmus student at the University of Malaga (UMA). After learning of the tragic event, the rector of UMA, Teo Lopez, decreed three days of official mourning.

In a statement the rector expressed his "sadness and shock at the news of the death of Berkehan Gündongan, a student of the Erasmus Mundus master's degree in translation and interpreting technologies. "On behalf of our entire university community, I have sent my condolences to the rector of Çankaya University (Turkey), where Berkehan was studying his degree".

The rector, in an official statement, conveyed his deepest condolences to Berkehan's family, friends, as well as to his colleagues and the teaching staff of the master's degree he was studying. "The University of Malaga is at the service of all of them for any assistance they may require at this painful time," he said.

As a sign of respect and solidarity with Berkehan's family, the rector decreed three days of official mourning at UMA. During this time flags will be flown at half-mast outside the buildings. Likewise, today, Friday 21 June, at midday, a minute's silence was observed in the Rectorate building.

The young student died on Wednesday afternoon after falling, apparently accidentally, from a cliff in Nerja. The young man was accompanied by three girls, who raised the alarm after seeing their friend fall from the cliff. The emergency services could do nothing to save his life and he died at the scene despite receiving medical assistance.

