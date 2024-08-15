Popular Costa del Sol resort declares 'war' and imposes 300-euro fines on holidaymakers who unlawfully reserve beach space

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Thursday, 15 August 2024, 11:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In a record summer, with the Costa del Sol's beaches packed with tourists, Torrox town hall on the eastern strip of Malaga province's coastline has once again declared 'war' on the rogues who set up their parasols and chairs on the beachfront, first thing in the morning, to guarantee themselves a good spot before the hordes of bathers arrive.

The local council has in recent days reactivated the service to prevent holidaymakers from reserving space on the beach by placing chairs, umbrellas or towels from early in the morning, which involves the removal of the equipment. In 2014, Torrox became the first municipality in Malaga province to approve a beach ordinance to sanction the reservation of space on the first stretch of coastline during the summer months.

Specifically, according to Local Police sources consulted by SUR, last weekend alone, some 40 lots of beach equipment were removed, consisting of around 200 items. Eleven disciplinary proceedings will now be initiated, which could amount to a fine of up to 300 euros, corresponding to the owners who have come to recover them. The rest remain in storage at the Local Police facilities.

Torrox Local Police have clarified that it is not true that "people who were not under the umbrellas because they were in restaurants, walking, enjoying a paddle surf board or similar, were removed and fined". "What is more, in some cases the police were advised of such circumstances and did not act", the sources consulted by SUR said.

Property seized by the Torrox Local Police, at their headquarters. SUR

However, the sources acknowledged that "there may be collateral damage, but we try to act on beachfront reservations that prevent other users from enjoying the area when no one is making real use of it". "So it is not true that you have to be perennially under the umbrella," they added.

For his part, the town's mayor, Óscar Medina (PP), explained that, despite the fact that this regulation was controversial when it was first implemented, "a greater awareness among bathers has been detected". The mayor said that the council's sole aim is to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy the beaches, and pointed out that the service, carried out by the Local Police, "acts diligently".

Nerja and Algarrobo are the other two municipalities on the Axarquia coast that also have penalties in their beach ordinances for this controversial practice.