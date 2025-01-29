Former Costa del Sol National Police station goes back under the hammer

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 12:46 Compartir

Spain's Ministry of the Interior is once again putting the old National Police station on Avenida de Andalucía in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol under the hammer, after a failed attempt to auction the building off three years ago.

The old station closed in February 2020 when the force moved to a new building in the Cuesta del Visillo area of the town. Now, for the second time the ministry is trying to sell off the old building, where the force was located for almost 30 years.

The first auction took place in May 2022, with a starting price of almost 1.5 million euros for premises of 1,065 square metres. However, no bidders came forward. Procedures for a second attempt began last November, with a reduction in the starting price from just under 1.5 million euros in the first auction, to 1.02 million euros this time, as announced in the Official State Bulletin (BOE) on Tuesday 28 January.

This property is located in an urban area, on the ground floor of a residential building.

According to the technical report, it is a consolidated urban land and qualified for the purposes of planning, building and uses with the residential ordinance Ordenación Abierta in the subzone OA-1. A deposit of 56,925.25 euros is required.

Deadlines and procedures

This new auction launched by the Ministry of the Interior also includes the former Civil Guard barracks in Torrelles de Foix in Barcelona in the fourth auction for 289,762.60 euros; the former Civil Guard barracks in Blanes (Girona), in the second auction for 274,367.7 euros; the former Civil Guard barracks in Linares (Jaén), for 1.3 million euros and the former Guardia Civil facilities inside the castle of Maqueda (Toledo), for 3.3 million euros.

Proposals will be accepted until 2pm on 17 February

Proposals will be accepted until 2pm on 17 February at the General Registry of the Ministry of the Interior, at Calle Amador de los Ríos, 7, Madrid, 28071, as well as at any of the Registries referred to in article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations. In this case, a copy of the sheet bearing the stamp of the registry where the documentation has been submitted must be sent to the email address giese.ventas@interior.es.

The auction specifications may be consulted on the website https://oagiese.ses.mir.es/publico/giese, or from Tuesday to Thursday at the offices of the GIESE O.A., Calle Evaristo San Miguel, 8, 3rd floor, Madrid, between 9am and 2pm. The public auction for the sale of the aforementioned properties will be held at 10am on 27 February 2025 at the headquarters of the GIESE O.A., Calle Evaristo San Miguel, 8, 2nd floor, Madrid. For more information telephone 915 372 500 or email giese.ventas@interior.es