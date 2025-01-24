New signage for visitors at one of Spain's most important Phoenician sites on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 12:21 Compartir

The mouth of the River Vélez to the west of Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is home to some of the most important Phoenician sites on the Spanish mainland. One of these is Los Toscanos, which is located between Torre del Mar and Almayate.

Excavated in the 1960s by the German Archaeological Institute, the area has been abandoned for years, with complaints from local residents and heritage groups including the Sociedad de Amigos de la Cultura (SAC). However, in recent years, work has been carried out to restore and clean up the area. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the first excavations.

Councillor for culture and historical heritage for Vélez-Málaga, Alicia Ramírez, presented on Thursday 23 January the new signage, maintenance and conservation plan carried out by her department to give greater visibility and, therefore, enhancement of the Phoenician sites known as 'Los Toscanos'.

This initiative aims to provide visitors to the town with visual access to the area by means of large-scale signage featuring the symbol of the archaeological site and the name Los Toscanos. Ramírez visited the maintenance and conservation work being carried out in the area together with the deputy mayor of Almayate, Jesús María Claros and the Town hall's heritage expert, Emilio Martín Córdoba.

"With this initiative, tourists driving along the N-340 will know that the archaeological remains are very close by".

Ramírez said that the sites are "very important for the municipality" and that the town hall is "very conscious of maintaining, conserving and giving them visibility". Ramírez also said that the archaeological remains "place us in a first level in terms of the Phoenician world".

She explained that the new signage explains "to all tourists and other groups that come to learn about a fundamental part of our history". Last year similar signs were installed at the El Jardín and the Tombs of Lagos Phoenician remains.

"These actions enhance both the value of these excavations and all that our district has to offer".

Ramírez also talked about the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the cleaning and maintenance of the main archaeological remains of the municipality, including the cleaning and conservation of Los Toscanos, Tumbas de Lagos and Chorreras. Likewise, similar actions will be undertaken throughout the whole of the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga. Maintenance and conservation work will be carried out three times a year at this location and twice a year at Los Toscanos, Lagos and Chorreras.

A conference day is being held this Friday 24 January to mark the 60th anniversary of the start of excavations by the German Archaeological Institute from 12pm in the Museum of Vélez-Málaga (Muvel).