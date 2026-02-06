Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the search operation in Algarrobo. SALVADOR SALAS
UPDATE river search: body of woman swept away in Axarquía floods found

Search teams have found 45-year-old Carolina's body a kilometre away from where she was lost on Wednesday

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 6 February 2026, 14:43

Search teams have found the body of 45-year-old Carolina, who was swept away by the floods in Malaga province on Wednesday. After intensifying the search operation with canine units, around 1pm on Friday they discovered a body a kilometre away from where she was swept away.

Caro, as her friends call her, was trying to save one of her dogs from the overflowing Turvilla river in Sayalonga on Wednesday, when the strong current dragged her along.

Her partner, with whom she had been living in the Axarquía district for more than a decade, witnessed the incident and alerted the emergency services.

Sources told SUR that, although the body has yet to be formally identified and an autopsy carried out, it is almost certainly Carolina.

Carolina was from Torremolinos and she worked as a yoga teacher. She was active on social media, where she sold natural products. She had just turned 45.

