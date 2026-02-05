Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo from the search operation in the Turvilla river, in the Axarquia district. SUR
Missing person

Malaga emergency: woman missing after river sweeps her away

The 40-year-old woman's partner called the emergency services after seeing her lose control in an attempt to rescue their dog

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 10:09

The emergency services and volunteers deployed an extensive search in the area of the village of Sayalonga (Malaga province) after a 40-year-old woman went missing in the Turvilla river on Wednesday evening.

According to her partner, she had jumped into the water to rescue one of their dogs.

The operation started around 7.15pm on 4 February, when storm Leonardo had triggered warnings for heavy rain and rising river levels all over Malaga province.

The woman - Carolina - was with her partner, who witnessed the incident and called the emergency services.

Since the report, teams have been combing the entire stretch of the Turvilla river and the areas downstream as far as Algarrobo, where it flows into the sea.

According to sources, the dog has been found, but there is no trace of Carol, who works as a yoga teacher and has an active social media presence.

The area is naturally steep, but the storm has made access to the river even more difficult. The river also carries a strong current and drags a large amount of reeds and debris.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Schools go back to normal this Thursday in most, but not all, of Malaga province
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint to be restored to its former glory
  3. 3 Vélez-Málaga approves construction of 198 homes
  4. 4 Mijas opens racecourse as temporary animal shelter during adverse weather
  5. 5 David Guetta to headline Dreambeach Costa del Sol festival in Vélez-Málaga
  6. 6 Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development
  7. 7 Stolen Severiano Ballesteros statue found cut into pieces in Cantabria
  8. 8 Andalusian regional government gives green light to 581 new homes in Vélez-Málaga
  9. 9 Benalmádena opens new 1,000-square-metre dog park in Medina Azahara
  10. 10 Malaga Guitar Experience 2026: Torremolinos to host free luthier fair and concerts

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga emergency: woman missing after river sweeps her away

Malaga emergency: woman missing after river sweeps her away