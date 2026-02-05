Malaga emergency: woman missing after river sweeps her away

Photo from the search operation in the Turvilla river, in the Axarquia district.

The emergency services and volunteers deployed an extensive search in the area of the village of Sayalonga (Malaga province) after a 40-year-old woman went missing in the Turvilla river on Wednesday evening.

According to her partner, she had jumped into the water to rescue one of their dogs.

The operation started around 7.15pm on 4 February, when storm Leonardo had triggered warnings for heavy rain and rising river levels all over Malaga province.

The woman - Carolina - was with her partner, who witnessed the incident and called the emergency services.

Since the report, teams have been combing the entire stretch of the Turvilla river and the areas downstream as far as Algarrobo, where it flows into the sea.

According to sources, the dog has been found, but there is no trace of Carol, who works as a yoga teacher and has an active social media presence.

The area is naturally steep, but the storm has made access to the river even more difficult. The river also carries a strong current and drags a large amount of reeds and debris.