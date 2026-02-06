Irene Quirante Friday, 6 February 2026, 13:24 | Updated 13:29h. Share

Specialist canine units have joined an intensive search operation in the Axarquía region after a woman was swept away by floodwaters while trying to save her dog.

The 44-year-old local resident disappeared into the swollen Turvilla river in Sayalonga on Wednesday evening, 4 February. The alarm was raised by her partner, who witnessed the moment she was dragged downstream by the current.

The tragedy occurred near the Sayalonga wash house bridge, approximately one kilometre from the village centre. It is understood the woman jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue one of her two dogs as the river surged due to torrential rainfall brought by Storm Leonardo.

On Friday morning, the search intensified as the Guardia Civil’s elite Madrid-based cynological service - a specialist canine unit trained specifically for water-based recoveries - arrived at the scene. They are supported by the ‘Pegaso’ drone team and mountain rescue experts.

The operation, coordinated from an advanced command post at the Sayalonga municipal swimming pool, has involved more than 50 personnel.

They are currently scouring a seven-kilometre stretch of the riverbank, extending from the point of disappearance down to the neighbouring town of Algarrobo, near the river’s mouth.

Emergency efforts have been hampered by the brutal conditions left in the wake of the storm. Specialist underwater (GEAS) and mountain rescue (GREIM) teams were forced to suspend water-based operations overnight on Thursday due to the "abundant flow" and a current powerful enough to drag heavy debris, making it too dangerous for divers.

While a Guardia Civil helicopter is on standby, aerial searches have faced significant challenges. A spokesperson for the force, Jorge Martín, confirmed that low-hanging power lines criss-crossing the riverbed have made low-altitude flight exceptionally difficult.

The search continues to be supported by local firefighters, the Local Police, Civil Protection, and a wave of local volunteers, all hoping for a breakthrough as the weather begins to settle.