Simulation of the private desalination plant proposed by Magtel in its day on the same land where the public plant will be located. SUR
Costa del Sol desalination plant project delayed until February 2025
Drought crisis

The Junta de Andalucía and the central government met in Madrid on Wednesday to discuss the Axarquía project, the area in Malaga province worst hit by the drought

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:12

Opciones para compartir

The desalination plant planned for the Axarquía will provide a lifeline farmers and residents on the eastern side of Malaga province, the area worst hit by the extreme drought in the province.

However, bureaucratic procedures continue to delay the project, for which 100 million euros has been budgeted by Spain's central government. After it was announced in June that the project could be drafted by the end of the year, this deadline has now been extended by a further two months, until February 2025.

The Andalusian regional government and the central government met on Wednesday 11 September to move ahead with the plans. According to the regional government, "Andalucía has brought back from Madrid the commitment of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) to make progress on the agreements to be signed with farmers for the start of the Axarquía plant and the Bajo Almanzora I desalination plant in Almeria."

The statement went on to say that the Bajo Almanzora I desalination plant project will be ready "by December of this year" and they expect to have the Axarquía desalination plant plans ready by February 2025.

The meeting also addressed the remaining projects for the expansion, repair or construction of new desalination plants in Almeria and Malaga provinces, "in which progress will continue to be made by both administrations" and with the aim of "ensuring that the resources reach the growers as soon as possible".

They also discussed planned projects for Huelva province and the Junta de Andalucía said that it should be able to participate "with a voice, but without a vote" in the meetings between the Spanish and Portuguese governments to achieve the best possible Albufeira agreement to obtain water from the Guadiana River for the Huelva area.

