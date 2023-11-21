Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new Mercadona in c. SUR
Spanish supermarket giant opens ‘efficient shop’ model on the Costa del Sol
The new Mercadona store located in Torre del Mar also includes a new 'ready-to-eat' section, with food served in packaging made from natural materials, such as sugar cane, cardboard or paper

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 17:19

A new Mercadona supermarket opened in Torre del Mar on Monday 20 November. Located on Calle Mar Tireno, it is opposite the old store just off Avenida Andalucía, next to the Respsol petrol station, which has now closed.

Mercadona has described the new store as having a "new efficient shop model” which promises to “reinforce excellence in service and optimise shopping for its customers, with improvements that benefit both the 'bosses' (customers), as well as staff, suppliers and society", as highlighted in a statement from the company whose headquarters are in Valencia.

The shop also incorporates a new 'ready-to-eat' section, which features ready-to-eat dishes. The different options are served in packaging made from natural materials, such as sugar cane, cardboard or paper. In addition, the new supermarket has, among other improvements, canopies with artificial plants, a new entrance with double glazing, wider aisles, an area with chairs and tables where customers can consume the ready meals, a new model of shopping trolley and basket-type trolley that the company says “is much more ergonomic and lighter”.

Energy consumption

In addition, this new efficient Mercadona shop "is completely technologically connected, through the integration of a series of electronic devices and collaborative tools for staff, with which they can share information from any section of the shop; which facilitates the self-management of each supermarket and speeds up the processes of the whole chain".

Measures have been taken to reduce energy consumption by up to 40 per cent compared to the conventional shop model, due to improved thermal and acoustic insulation, optimising the materials and thickness of walls and ceilings and with new freezer cabinets that are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

The store uses an automated LED lighting system regulated according to zones and times of day “for much more efficient energy management”. Furthermore, there are 540 200kWh solar panels on the roof, covering approximately 20 per cent of the energy consumed by the establishment.

