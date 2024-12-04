Solution sought for shanty house dwellers in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 15:19

The Casillas de la Vía shanty houses at the western entrance to Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is the only large area of its kind left in Malaga province's Axarquía. Situated on the old N-340 coastal road, there are around 50 houses, in which more than a hundred people of all ages live, without being properly connected to the water, sewage or electricity supplies.

After several decades of failed attempts, Vélez-Málaga town hall has once again called upon the Junta de Andalucia, as owner of the land where the homes are located, to find a solution for the families. As such, councillors unanimously approved a proposal from the opposition Vox councillor, Javier Herreros, on Friday 29 November urging the regional government to seek an “urgent” solution.

The Vox spokesman stressed in a statement that the area, which emerged in 1970s, represents “a serious social debt that the administrations have been ignoring for decades”. Herreros recalled that “in 1997, the Junta de Andalucía approved a plan for the eradication of shantytowns, and in 2003 800,000 euros were allocated to Vélez-Málaga town hall to tackle this problem”. However, he added that “neither then nor now have effective measures been taken”.

Relocation

The proposal commits the town hall to urge the Junta de Andalucía to implement concrete measures to guarantee “the dignified rehousing” of these families and the definitive eradication of shanty towns in this area. On 13 November the families had to be evacuated when the River Vélez burst its banks during the Dana which caused flooding in many parts of Malaga province.“Our objective is that the families of Casillas de la Vía can live with dignity, as they deserve,” concluded Herreros.

The governing coalition team at Vélez-Málaga town hall, made up of the Partido Popular (PP) and the independent Torre del Mar party, GIPMTM, said that they have held meetings with the regional government to “advance the process of relocating the 118 people living in these shantytowns”.

The town hall pointed out that they have relocated two families and are still looking for housing to relocate the rest. Aid is also available for the residents, 40 per cent of whom receive the basic minimum wage. They are also offered Red Cross cards for the purchase of basic foodstuffs and the children regularly participate in leisure and educational activities promoted by Vélez-Málaga town hall.