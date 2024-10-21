Seville-based developer to invest 32 million in 40 luxury homes on eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 21 October 2024, 13:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The property market is still red hot in Malaga province, with new private developments being built along the sull stretch of the Costa del Sol. However, the problem of access to housing remains. GS Group, a Seville-based property developer specialising in the luxury market, has launched a new development on the Costa del Sol, GS Nerja Sapphire. This project signal's the company's arrival in "one of the most sought-after enclaves" in Malaga and will involve an investment of 32 million euros.

The company, whose partners include Rosauro Varo, Iván Bohórquez Domecq, and important family offices and prominent personalities from the world of sport and bullfighting, will be launching 40 exclusive homes in the coming months. The development, located on the beachfront and just a few metres from the emblematic Balcón de Europa, includes the construction of 40 exclusive two and three-bedroom homes, "designed to offer maximum comfort and wellbeing". The complex will have large terraces and magnificent views of the Mediterranean according to a statement issued by the real estate company on Thursday 17 October.

It will also include state-of-the-art features such as advanced home automation systems, premium finishes and cutting-edge design in all its elements, which underline the company's commitment to luxury and innovation. The construction is expected to take around 20 months and will generate, directly and indirectly, more than 160 jobs, according to the company. The plot where 'GS Nerja Sapphire' will be developed has an area of more than 5,200 square metres of land.

"GS Nerja Sapphire is distinguished not only by the quality of its homes, but also by the exclusive lifestyle it offers. In addition to its excellent location, the complex offers a swimming pool with solarium, fully equipped gymnasium and putting green, designed for golf lovers. In addition its ample garages and storage rooms add extra convenience for future residents. The project stands out both for its exclusivity and its commitment to sustainability. The homes will have high-efficiency air conditioning systems and sustainable construction materials, guaranteeing optimal energy management and a lower environmental impact," the developer explained.

Nerja is "one of the most renowned tourist destinations on the Costa del Sol, offering a strategic location for investors and second home buyers. Its beautiful beaches, natural cliffs, such as those of Maro, and emblematic places such as the Nerja cave or the Balcón de Europa, make this town a place of great demand both for investors and for those looking for a second home in Malaga," they added.

Other projects in Andalucía

President of Grupo GS, José Luis Vera Carrillo, underlined the importance of this new project, saying, "The demand for housing on the Costa del Sol continues to be remarkable, with a significant increase in the number of tourists and a diversification of its economic offer. Nerja combines the best of the Mediterranean climate with the quality of its beaches, and an exceptional cultural and leisure offer, which makes 'GS Nerja Sapphire' a safe and highly profitable investment."

Grupo GS currently manages more than 1,000 properties including 22 developments in various stages of completion throughout Spain, including Seville, Madrid, the Balearic Islands, Cadiz, Malaga, Granada, Huelva and Valencia. The company ended 2023 with a turnover of 228 million euros.