Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A firefighter from the Malaga provincial fire brigade tries to smother the flames. SUR
Several vehicles gutted during early morning fire on eastern strip of Costa del Sol
112 incident

Several vehicles gutted during early morning fire on eastern strip of Costa del Sol

A caller alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room operators to the blaze at 4.45am this Tuesday morning

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:19

Opciones para compartir

A fire affected four vehicles parked in Calle Gladiolos, in the Cotomar area of Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, early this Tuesday morning (2 July).

At 4.45am the 112 Andalucia telephone operators were notified of the blaze and they alerted the Local Police force and crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade.

Firefighters raced to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, which gutted two vehicles and caused damage to several others.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town hall halts plans to install controversial mobile phone mast
  2. 2 Costa del Sol's American community gets set for 'Stars and Stripes' Independence Day party
  3. 3 Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club
  4. 4 Spain's historic footballing victory over England
  5. 5 Malaga town announces new mayor following sudden death of predecessor
  6. 6 Sergio Pellicer to stay on as Malaga CF head coach for another two years
  7. 7 Injury denies Spain's Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory
  8. 8 Malaga CF promotion heroes to get just a three-week break before start of pre-season training
  9. 9 Marbella FC still searching for a suitable home for next season
  10. 10 King's nephew shines in Antequera handball tournament

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad