Several vehicles gutted during early morning fire on eastern strip of Costa del Sol

A firefighter from the Malaga provincial fire brigade tries to smother the flames.

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A fire affected four vehicles parked in Calle Gladiolos, in the Cotomar area of Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, early this Tuesday morning (2 July).

At 4.45am the 112 Andalucia telephone operators were notified of the blaze and they alerted the Local Police force and crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade.

Firefighters raced to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, which gutted two vehicles and caused damage to several others.