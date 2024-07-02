Several vehicles gutted during early morning fire on eastern strip of Costa del Sol

112 incident
José Rodríguez Cámara
Rincón de la Victoria
Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 12:19
A fire affected four vehicles parked in Calle Gladiolos, in the Cotomar area of Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, early this Tuesday morning (2 July).
At 4.45am the 112 Andalucia telephone operators were notified of the blaze and they alerted the Local Police force and crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade.
Firefighters raced to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, which gutted two vehicles and caused damage to several others.
