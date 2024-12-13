Impounded vehicles gutted during major blaze at municipal depot on Costa del Sol

Image of the burning vehicles in the municipal depot in Torrox on Wednesday night.

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Friday, 13 December 2024, 13:25

A major fire in the municipal vehicle pound in Torrox on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol on Wednesday night left five cars destroyed and two partially burnt, although the incident ended without injuries, according to 112 Andalucía.

The emergency number received the first of several alerts warning of a fire just before 11pm, and firefighters and the Guardia Civil, as well as the Local Police, were despatched to the depot, located on Camino Río Güi in the Axarquia town.

Local Police and the Guardia Civil officers have opened an investigation to try to clarify the origin of the fire.

The vehicles stored at the depot had been impounded by the police for various types of offences .