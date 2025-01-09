Sample traditional Malaga food and donate to charity this weekend

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Thursday, 9 January 2025, 20:11 Compartir

If you missed the opportunity to try 'migas', the traditional Malaga dish of breadcrumbs fried in olive oil and garlic, in Torrox before Christmas, the village of Lagos, which belongs to Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol, is holding its own Día de las Migas de Lagos (Lagos migas day) on Sunday 12 January. The event will take place in the area known as the Tanit car park.

This annual event, now in its ninth year, has established itself as one of the most important festivities in the area, where gastronomy and popular traditions, including music and dancing, come together to offer a fun day for all the family.

"Migas day is one of our most beloved traditions, a day to get together, celebrate our roots and enjoy excellent gastronomy. This event is not only an opportunity to taste our traditional migas, but also to get together and share those special moments with neighbours and visitors," said Vélez councillor David Vilches in a statement.

There will be a charity donation for those wishing to sample the migas which will go to the Vélez-Málaga based Anne-Axarquía, a charity that provides support to families of people with disabilities. "We are very happy to be able to collaborate in the organisation of this event. Migas day not only celebrates our gastronomy, but it is also an opportunity to promote the spirit of charity among all neighbours. It is a perfect example of how traditions can be a driving force for social cohesion," said the president of Anne-Axarquía, Francisco Escamilla.