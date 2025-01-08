No rubbish tax for eastern Costa del Sol town in 2025

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:38 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has ruled out applying the new rubbish tax in 2025. For more than two years the charge has been included in the annual IBI bill, which the almost 86,000 registered residents of the municipality pay for council services.

Speaking to Cadena Ser radio in the Axarquía, councillor for finance, Manuel Gutiérrez, said that the town hall is "working on an update of the water tariff", as the bill has been frozen since 2014, despite the fact that the contract stipulates that prices must be updated with the annual CPI. "This has cost us more than a million euros in 2024 alone, which the council has had to pay to the public water company Aqualia," he added.

Gutiérrez said that the town hall staff are studying how to carry out this update of the CPI in the water bill. He also admitted that adjustments to balance the 2025 budget will have to be made to cover the rubbish tax after the payment plan to suppliers by which about 6. 6,000 invoices, worth almost 13 million euros, were paid by the end of 2024.

Gutiérrez also acknowledged that councillors did not fulfil their promise to approve the new municipal budget for 2025, at least initially, before the end of 2024. However, he has promised to do so "in the first quarter" of the new year. The last budget was finally approved last July. It was 127 million euros, 15 per cent more than the previous one. Last December a loan of seven million was signed off to finance investments.