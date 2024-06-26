Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa del Sol town signs agreement to control street cat colonies
Animal welfare

Costa del Sol town signs agreement to control street cat colonies

Rincón de la Victoria town hall is working with Malaga's veterinary association for the implementation of a trap, neuter and release programme

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 17:28

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, and the president of Malaga's official veterinary association, Juan Antonio de Luque, have signed a collaboration agreement for the implementation of the integrated management of a trap, neuter and release (TNR) programme in the town.

The councillor for health and consumer affairs, Lola Ramos, explained that the veterinary clinics in the town that wish to do so will be able to join this agreement. The councillor pointed out that through the agreement "we are providing an adequate response to urban colonies, improving the conditions and welfare of the cats and their environment, which will have a positive impact on public health and the image of the municipality".

She also highlighted "the existing support and collaboration with the Illustrious College of Veterinarians in the development of actions and programmes in favour of animal welfare".

The councillor and the mayor with the head of Malaga's veterinary association.
The councillor and the mayor with the head of Malaga's veterinary association. SUR

Juan Antonio de Luque said, "With this initiative Rincón de la Victoria joins the rest of the municipalities in the province with the implementation of a protocol regarding cat colonies."

The town hall will cover the costs of the rabies vaccination, microchipping, and deworming, as well as basic health care treatments with a budget of 10,000 euros. The agreement is in place for one year, but can be extended for up to four years.

The microchip identification of animals captured for health control will be subject to registration in the animal identification register managed by the Andalusian council of official veterinary associations.

